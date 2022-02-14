Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon To Feature In 'Noorani Chehra'; Filming Begins

After wrapping up Kangana Ranaut’s production venture Tiku Weds Sheru, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has bagged another project. The actor is all set to feature alongside debutant Nupur Sanon in a quirky love story titled Noorani Chehra. The film directed by Navaniat Singh is bankrolled by Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, in association with Pulp Fiction Entertainment.

According to PTI, the film holds up a mirror to one of society’s biggest misconceptions and sends out a message that “looks are a matter of perception”. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios, said the idea behind "Noorani Chehra" was to make a film that gives the audience something to laugh about as well as think about.

Nupur Sanon-Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star together quirky drama

"In times when subjects like skin colour, body positivity, and baldness have emerged in mainstream story-telling, it was time for a film to tackle a subject about looks head-on and share a worthy message,” Pathak told PTI.

Singh said he is happy to be directing the project with the Sacred Games star and Nupur Sanon, younger sister of actor Kriti Sanon. “They are the most mismatched couple I could have found who will turn out to be the perfect match. And V-Day is the best day to get started,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

The makers had announced the project with a poster that showed Nazwazuddin applying a face mask and Nupur in the background hiding her face. The shooting of the film has already begun from today. Nupur Sanon who starred alongside Akshay Kumar in the music video is going to make her big-screen debut with the forthcoming film.

Meanwhile, other than this film, Nawazuddin recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Tiku Weds Sheru. Kangana who will be producing the project had shared the actor’s looks from the film along with a note that read, “Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd … it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this. She further added, "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit…" "Thank you … eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now … see you in cinemas soon. #TikuwedsSheru (sic),” she wrote then.

Image: PTI/Instagram/NupurSanon