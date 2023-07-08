Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Being Misjudged For His Honesty, Says 'I Have Attitude...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently celebrating his recent release Tiku Weds Sheru. He also starred in the music video of Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai by Bpraak. In an interview, the actor talked about being misjudged for his honesty.

2 things you need to know

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the screen space with Shehnaz Gill for the first time in Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai.

The song and the music video released on July 3.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on need of being honest

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Nawazuddin was asked about people’s take on his honesty. The actor replied that people always misunderstand it as an attitude problem. He said, “People think that I have got an attitude. If one speaks being brutally honest, people start assuming that there’s a certain attitude which has developed. There are times when you are speaking the truth and even the opposite person is speaking the truth. That’s when one should have it within them to digest the fact that the person in front of them might also be true.”

Nawazuddin further elaborated on the need to be honest. He stated with honest people around, everyone gets a better understanding of human tendencies, insecurities, mistakes and complexities. It allows one to enhance their knowledge. According to him, lying perpetuates mediocrity. Acting to direction to interviews everything gets affected when there is a border of lies around you.

(Nawazuddin Siddiqui said honesty helps in long term but people often misjudges him for it | Image: Instagram)

What’s next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

On the future work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a ton of work lined up for him. He will be seen in Noorani Chehra with Nupur Sanon. The film wrapped up shooting in April last year. The actor also has projects like Haddi, Adbhut, Bole Chudiyan and Sangeen in his kitty.