Nawazuddin Siddiqui took the internet by storm owing to a recent video of him commuting via a local train to evade Mumbai traffic. With his face covered with a mask and a pair of sunglasses, the actor was captured standing on the platform and later boarding the train. His recent act has attracted praises from netizens, hailing him for his 'simplicity'.

Fans have been praising the Manto star's 'down to earth' nature and calling him a 'gem'. Later, Nawazuddin also revealed in an interview how he was shooting at Meera Road and opted for the train ride to reach an event venue well in time as, it was far away from his shoot location.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opts for Mumbai local to arrive on time for an event

An Instagram user shared a video of the star, wherein he could be seen wearing a red t-shirt and black track pants, with his face fully covered. The video then panned to the actor sitting with commonfolk during his train ride. Baffled at seeing Nawazuddin sitting across from him in the local, the user wrote,"nawazuddin siddiqui At Mumbai local train seating at opposite front of me." Take a look.

The clip has been reshared over and over on social media, with fans hailing the actor's 'simplicity. One user wrote, "Houseful of talent, hard work and humility! #Respect.", while another mentioned "he's a gem". Some were of a differing opinion, quipping that one should normalise celebrities travelling like that. "Let’s make it normal for them to travel this way. Rather than gathering around pouncing." they mentioned.

What's on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work front?

The actor, who was last seen in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, is gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2, wherein he will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 29. He will also be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the thriller flick titled Afwaah. The Sudhir Mishra directorial marks Bhumi and Nawazuddin's first-time collaboration. He also has Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra as well as Sangeen, Bole Chudiyan, and many other interesting line-ups.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NIRMAL_BHURA8)