When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed That He Used To Dance At Weddings As A Kid For Money

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, last seen in Mootichoor Chaknachoor has always opined about the struggles he and his family went through due to lack of funds. In a media interview, during the promotions of his movie Munna Michael, Nawazzudin Siddiqui revealed that he used to dance as baraatis (friends and families of the groom) during his childhood. He also stated that he and his friends used to get about a rupee or two for it, which was too much back then.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Unmissable Films You Can Watch On Netflix | See Full List Here

Interestingly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed his story during the promotions of his movie Munna Michael. The movie, starring Tiger Shroff Niddhi Agerwal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, narrates the tale of a young man, who tries to follow the footsteps of his idol- Michael Jackson. Munna Michael, directed by Sabir Kabir, had Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of a gangster, who aspires to learn dance for the love of his life. The movie released in 2017 reportedly earned Rs 33 crores at the box office, and was declared a flop.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Dekh Indian Circus' Interesting Trivia

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies Where He Played A Die-hard Romantic; 'Munna Michael' & More

In the same interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed although dance is not his forte, Munna Michael director somehow convinced him to sign himself. He was initially reluctant, but once they started shooting, Nawaz seemed to enjoy dancing. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein.

The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released, amping up the expectations of the movie-goers. Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in Bole Chudiyan, which also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

Poster of Roam Rome Mein:

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals The Reason Why He Starred In 'Munna Michael'; Read Here

Thereafter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s No Land’s Man. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vikram Kochhar, and Eisha Chopra in the lead, narrates the tale of a South Asian man whose life changes after he meets an Australian girl in the US. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer is reportedly shot in Sydney and New York, and will hit the marquee soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.