When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Revealed How He Strikes A Balance Between Art And Finance

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in an old media interview with an online portal, revealed that he signs big-budgeted movies to earn adequate finance to run his house smoothly. He also stated that once in a while he signs movies like Manto and Photograph, which help him showcase his acting talent, and also help him hone his acting skills. Although he said that it is hard to predict the fate of a film before it releases, he signed big-budgeted movies like Genius to earn adequate money.

In the same interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also revealed that he loves to experiment with genres. This is why he picks up movies like Photograph, Genius, Manto, and an array of films that belong to different genres.

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The posters of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer were recently released amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The upcomer is touted to be a romantic-comedy. Thereafter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in an array of films. He has Nikhil Allug's The Maya Tape and Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's No Land's Man, among others.

