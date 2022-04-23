Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Big-budget Hits Entertain Superficially; 'Thank God OTT Saved Us'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently reacted to big-budget films becoming blockbusters hits, stating that these projects merely provide visual experiences and lack true cinema. He stated that there has been no change, with 'superficial' entertainment taking precedence over skills in the film industry.

Recently, films like SS Rjamouli's RRR, and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 among others have taken the box office by storm, however, Nawazuddin wondered how would small films get theatrical space among such releases. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor also spoke about OTT platforms being a saving grace.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says big-budget hits entertain 'superficially'

Refusing that the concept of main lead is changing in Indian cinema, Siddiqui said, "I thought after the pandemic of two years people might have watched world cinema and there will be a change. But jiss tarah ki picture abhi hit ho rahi hain aisa lagta ke salahiyat gayi tel lene, yaha entertain karo aur superficial level pe entertain karo logo ko (The films that are being hits now, it looks like skills be damned, entertain people on superficial levels)."

He spoke about how small films have to struggle immensely to get a release amid all these commercial entertainers. Further mentioning the 'superficiality' of such big hits, he added, "Such movies dazzle and create awe, that planes are put in water and fishes are made to fly. These are visual experiences that even I like to watch but where is cinema?"

Citing films like King Richard, CODA, as well as OTT projects, he added, "thank God OTT has saved us, then you feel relieved that good films are being made." He continued, "I think children like these shocking films. A young mind is a progressive mind. We should have been more progressive after two years, but unfortunately, it didn't happen."

What's on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work front?

The actor will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in Ahmed Khan's Heropanti 2. He will be stepping into the villainous character of Laila, who's a prominent face in the cybercrime world. It is all set to hit the screens on April 29, 2022. Siddiqui will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's debut production Tiku Weds Sheru.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NAWAZUDDIN_SIDDIQUI)