Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says Bollywood Has Racism Problem; 'I Fought Against It For Years'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke about the problems of racism plaguing the film industry, adding that it is more prevalent than nepotism. The actor, who recently bagged a nomination at International EMMY nomination for Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, revealed that he has fought against racism for many years and hopes that more dark-skinned actresses are made heroines.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke about his Serious Men co-star, Indira Tiwari, hoping that she gets offered another lead role post her recent stint. The actor further iterated the need for the bias to end, so that better films can be made.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Bollywood's racism problem

Starting off with the immense knowledge and practical thought process of director Sudhir Mishra, the Sacred Games actor further branched out on the topic of racism, guaranteeing its prevalence in the film industry. Questioning the opportunities given to actors by various 'head honchos' in the industry, he stated that 'more than nepotism, we have a racism problem'.

Iterating that is very important for dark-skinned actresses to be given lead roles, he mentioned that he himself faced many rejections because of his short stature and certain looks. He also said that many other 'great actors' can still fall prey to this bias. Nawaz rose to fame with his performance in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur Part II, further helming roles in Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai. He bagged another International EMMY nomination for Sacred Games.

What's on Nawazuddin's work front?

Siddiqui will be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in Sai Kabir's directorial Tiku weds Sheru, which is also being bankrolled by Kangana under the Manikarnika films banner. Ranaut even lauded Nawazuddin for his nominations for Serious Men and called him 'one of the best actors in the world'. Apart from this, he will be seen in director Sabbir Khan's supernatural thriller Adbhut, which also features Diana Penty and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead.

Nawaz also has Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's directorial Bole Chudiyan, in which he will share screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia. It has been produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under the production house banner of Woodpecker Movies. Lastly, he will be seen in Heropanti 2.

(IMAGE: Instagram/@Nawazuddin_Siddiqui)