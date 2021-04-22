Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 'Swaggy Chudiyan' Has Made Him Confident About Singing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be seen in the upcoming film Bole Chudiyan and the film will also mark his debut as a singer. He will be seen as a lover boy in the film who has sung the song titled Swaggy Chudiyan. The song was released on April 15, 2021, and just a few days after the release, Nawazuddin admitted that the song made him confident about singing.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits Swaggy Chudiyan made him confident about singing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui told Bollywood Hungama that he didn’t know why he sang the song as he wasn’t into singing. He had no illusions on that score and not did he have any aspirations to be one. But the song is for his brother Shamas’ film Bole Chudiyan and more than his brother it was the producer who was keen about him singing the number.

He said, “When I heard Kumar’s lyrics about the launda on the Honda, I knew this is a hit song.” He didn’t want them to waste the song on his voice but he gave it a shot since the makers insisted. He said that there was more rapping than singing in the song and Sunny Inder’s composition was very easy-going. He admitted that not much singing skills were required.

His debut music video Baarish Ki Jaaye made him lose his inhibitions about dancing on screen and this song in Bole Chudiyan has made him confident about singing. He further added that the audience need not get worried as he is not going to be singing more songs, at least not in the foreseeable future.

More about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest song

Swaggy Chudiyan features actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajpal Yadav, along with the other cast of Bole Chudiyan. The song starts with Nawaz disguised as a woman as he enters a wedding venue and starts selling bangles. Later, the song depicts his character as a modern bangle vendor as he roams around the streets of Rajasthan in his two-wheeler while describing himself, accompanied by Rajpal Yadav. The song gives a glimpse of his co-star Tamannah Bhatia, from the film. Apart from Nawaz, Aakanksha Sharma and Sunny Inder have sung the song and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

(Promo Image source: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram)