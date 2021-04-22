Last Updated:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says 'Swaggy Chudiyan' Has Made Him Confident About Singing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be seen in the upcoming film Bole Chudiyan and the film will also mark his debut as a singer. Read ahead to know more.

Written By
Rhea Kriplani
In frame: Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Source: Instagram

In frame: Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Source: Instagram


Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon be seen in the upcoming film Bole Chudiyan and the film will also mark his debut as a singer. He will be seen as a lover boy in the film who has sung the song titled Swaggy Chudiyan. The song was released on April 15, 2021, and just a few days after the release, Nawazuddin admitted that the song made him confident about singing.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits Swaggy Chudiyan made him confident about singing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui told Bollywood Hungama that he didn’t know why he sang the song as he wasn’t into singing. He had no illusions on that score and not did he have any aspirations to be one. But the song is for his brother Shamas’ film Bole Chudiyan and more than his brother it was the producer who was keen about him singing the number.

He said, “When I heard Kumar’s lyrics about the launda on the Honda, I knew this is a hit song.” He didn’t want them to waste the song on his voice but he gave it a shot since the makers insisted. He said that there was more rapping than singing in the song and Sunny Inder’s composition was very easy-going. He admitted that not much singing skills were required.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to 'experiment in dancing' after grooving on 'Baarish Ki jaaye'!

His debut music video Baarish Ki Jaaye made him lose his inhibitions about dancing on screen and this song in Bole Chudiyan has made him confident about singing. He further added that the audience need not get worried as he is not going to be singing more songs, at least not in the foreseeable future.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma wrap up the primary shoot of 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

More about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest song

Swaggy Chudiyan features actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajpal Yadav, along with the other cast of Bole Chudiyan. The song starts with Nawaz disguised as a woman as he enters a wedding venue and starts selling bangles. Later, the song depicts his character as a modern bangle vendor as he roams around the streets of Rajasthan in his two-wheeler while describing himself, accompanied by Rajpal Yadav. The song gives a glimpse of his co-star Tamannah Bhatia, from the film. Apart from Nawaz, Aakanksha Sharma and Sunny Inder have sung the song and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrates as 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' garners over 100M views

(Promo Image source: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram)

READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Swaggy Chudiyan' song speaks a lot about his character in the film
READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Swaggy Chudiyaan' receives positive response from netizens

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT