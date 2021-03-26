Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares His Roadside Romeo Look For Upcoming Music Video

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently took to Instagram to share his new roadside Romeo look for an upcoming song. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going to play a role in the music video of BPraak's latest song. In the photo, he can be seen holding a gun while standing stylishly near an auto-rickshaw.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares his roadside Romeo look for the upcoming song

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram to share his look from his upcoming music video. In the caption, he wrote the name of the song called Baarish Ki Jaaye and tagged B Praak and the makers of the song. Take a look at his post below.

Fans showered immense love on Nawazuddin's post. The post garnered more than three lakh likes and over a thousand comments on Instagram. Several fans loved the new look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui while several others showered their love through emojis. Check out some of the reactions to NawazuddinSiddiqui's Instagram post below.

BPraak's latest song Baarish Ki Jaaye is set to release on March 27, 2021. Along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actor Sunadha Sharma will also play an important role in the music video of the song. Jaani penned the lyrics of the song whereas B Praak composed and sang the song. Recently, a teaser of the song was released which gathered an amazing response from the audience. The video garnered more than 37 lakh views on Youtube and more than 1 lakh likes. Take a look at the teaser of the music video below.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently working on Jogira Sara Ra Ra along with Neha Sharma. He was last seen in the Netflix movie Serious Men in which he played the role of Ayyan Mani. In 2020, he also featured in popular films like Ghoomketu, Raat Akeli Hai and Bole Chudiyan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his debut in 1999 with the movie Sarfarosh. He then played small roles in several movies and got his breakthrough from Gangs of Wasseypur in which he played the role of the lead called Faizal Khan. He then played roles in several popular movies like Chittagong, Liar's Dice, The Lunchbox, and Badlapur.

Source: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.