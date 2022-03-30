Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares Pics As He Wraps Filming For 'Noorani Chehra' With Nupur Sanon

Nawazuddin Siddiqui completed shooting for one of his much-awaited romantic-drama Noorani Chehra on March 30, Wednesday, also starring Nupur Sanon in the titular role. The actor described the filming experience as "joyous" and credited his co-stars for making it so memorable.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Sacred Games actor wrote, “It’s a wrap to one of the most joyous experience filming #NooraniChehra It was more fun filled because of the amazing Co-actors @nupursanon @sonnalliseygall @jassie.gill @aasifkhan_1 @dollyahluwalia @officialzakirhussain #ShaguftaAli @ram_naresh_diwakar & others & the coolest Director to work with @navaniatsingh A special mention to the most wonderful Producers @kumarmangatpathak #RajeevMalhotra @sharmadeepakr @suniel9 A fun ride comes to an end, see you all in theatres.”

The actor posted a total of 5 pictures from the film set with a few co-actors including Sonnalli Seygall, Jassie Gill, Aasif Khan, and Nupur Senon.

It’s a wrap for 'Noorani Chehra'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon began filming for Noorani Chehra on Valentine's Day, February 14, this year, and the project is already over. Nawazuddin shared photographs from the set of the film's final day on Instagram, showing the cast and crew dancing and cutting the cake. The film is marking the debut of Nupur Sanson who is the sister of actor Kriti Sanon. The actor rose to fame with the song Filhaal starring Akshay Kumar and sung by B Praak.

Earlier in February, the makers had shared the poster of the film. Billed as a quirky love story with a strong social message about being comfortable in your skin.

The film is directed by Navaniat Singh and is touted to be a quirky love story with a social message about being comfortable in your own skin. Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, and Pulp Fiction Entertainment are producing the film. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director of Panorama Studios, who has produced films such as Omkara, Raid, The Pyaar Ka Punchnama trilogy, and Ujda Chaman, feels that everyone is attractive, regardless of appearance.

Siddiqui spotted in Mumbai Local

Siddiqui was seen riding in a Mumbai local train earlier this week, and the video has gone viral. The actor is seen waiting on the platform and then riding in a local train coach in the footage. He's wearing a red t-shirt and black track pants in the video, and his face is completely hidden by a white mask.