Nawazuddin Siddiqui Stands By OTT Platforms And Virtual Releases Amidst Lockdown

Since the past few weeks, there has been a virtual debate between the two modes for releasing a film. Some of the filmmakers stand by the age-old theatrical release while others are supporting the OTT release. Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, reportedly, has supported the virtual release of films and television shows. Read further ahead to know more details:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stands by OTT platforms

According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all in the support of OTT releases. The actor was recently seen talking about this debate and his long-awaited film Ghoomketu, reportedly. He said that he can understand the anger of movie exhibitors. But there is no other solution for now. He said that the theatres cannot be opened soon but no one knows when they will re-open. Along with this, even the audience must feel safe in the theatres and it will take time to happen, he said.

The filmmakers will have to wait for a long time, said Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and added that a film like Ghoomketu cannot afford to wait. He then went on to say that in fact, he feels that the only option is to release these films on online platforms. There are several films that have not been released yet due to the lockdown. He also stated that Ghoomketu was completed back in 2017 and he is very proud of the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui then went on to say that two of his other unreleased films, which he is very proud of, should also be released on OTT platforms and he stated he would love to see this happen. These films, the actor stated, are Mangesh Hadawale’s Dekh Indian Circus and Geetu Mohandas’s Liars Dice. He is really looking forward to seeing these films getting an OTT release and said he would absolutely love it if that happens. Siddiqui also stated that Ghoomketu is a very special film because he rarely gets to do lighthearted characters, he said.

In the comedy film, director Anurag Kashyap will be seen playing the role of a cop, while Siddiqui will be playing a screenwriter from a small town, who loses his script. Siddiqui stated that he had worked with Kashyap before and it was a pleasure to share screen space along with the famed director. He then said that the film Ghoomketu will be releasing on May 22, 2020.

