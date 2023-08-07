Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Haddi To Release On OTT, New Poster Out

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is awaitring the release of Haddi, which features him in two distinct roles. It has created a buzz among his fans. Now, there is a new update about Haddi. The makers of the crime revenge drama unveiled the first poster on Monday, revealing an intriguing ensemble cast that includes Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla.They also shed light on the release plans.

Nawazuddin's dual avatar to release on OTT

Directed by debutant filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi will soon release directly on Zee5 and skip the theatrical route. Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, the film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as two distinct characters - Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman. This is likely to help him showcase his versatility as an actor.

A Captivating blend of thrills and depth: Haddi unravels dark vengeance

According to a statement by the director, Haddi revolves around the intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power. It delves deep into the criminal psyche. It aims to shed light on the ruthless aspects of society. Akshat Ajay Sharma spent significant time fleshing out the characters and meticulously crafting this gripping drama involving a politician, mobster, and a transgender protagonist.

Speaking about the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his excitement about taking on the challenging roles of Haddi and Harika, highlighting the unique aspects of both characters. The actor's exceptional performance is anticipated to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience.

The release date for Haddi is yet to be announced.