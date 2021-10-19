Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Horror Drama 'Adbhut' Shooting Halts Due To Unexpected Rains

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who jetted off to Himachal Pradesh to kick start the shooting of his next horror film Adbhut faced a hiccup during the Manali shooting schedule. Director Sabbir Khan who had planned a month-long schedule in the resort town of Himachal Pradesh had to call off the shoot on Monday, October 18, due to unexpected rains in the area. The film that features actors like Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra, was scheduled to shoot outdoor sequences on Monday.

The director Sabbir Khan told Mid-Day that the change in weather was completely unexpected and shooting in the rain with the entire crew was simply risky. He further stated that rains in the hilly areas are known to cause landslides, and he did not want to put his team in any sort of danger. The Munna Michael director was worried about the slight delay caused by the weather as he was confident of the fact that the team will make up for the lost time in the days to come. He, at last, concluded, that they are utilizing the entire time while preparing for the upcoming shoot.

Adbhut shooting halts due to incessant rains

Apart from the director, a member of the unit told the leading daily that the incessant rains lashed the town from early morning. The team waited for a few hours, hoping that the downpour would subside, but Sabbir had to eventually cancel the shoot for the day. After the meteorological department predicted heavy rains for the next 48 hours in the state, Khan reportedly informed the crew that filming will be halted for the next two days.

The Sacred Games actor who had previously collaborated with Khan for the 2017 action-dance film Munna Michael along with Tiger Shroff. Scheduled to be released in 2022, Adbhut is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films. This is going to be the second collaboration after Khan's yet-to-be-released feature Nikamma, starring, Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia, and others in key roles.

Earlier, the makers had announced the beginning of the filming with a teaser. The teaser called the movie the ‘most shocking film of the year’ that shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui interrogating a lady while asking about the presence of spirits around her. The intriguing background score and music are set to send chills down the spine of the viewers.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/Sabbir24x7