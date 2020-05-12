Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer 'Raees': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Raees stars Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, this action crime film is produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment. Raees revolves around the life of a bootlegger Raees Alam, who has to overcome several obstacles to save his business.

Raees garnered mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, it emerged out as one of the highest-grossing films of that year. It has also received numerous awards as Khan and Siddiqui’s role was highly appreciated. Therefore, we have compiled some of Raees’ interesting facts that you should know.

Interesting trivia about Raees

Raees was rumoured to be based on the life of a criminal, Abdul Latif. He was a Gujarat-based gangster. However, the makers of Raees denied it by saying that the movie’s story is a work of fiction and it is not based on any person.

Originally, Farhan Akhtar was a part of the film. But he opted out of it and approached Fardeen Khan, who refused to the offer as he was inclined towards taking a break from acting. Therefore, Nawazuddin Siddiqui signed Raees and played the role of a cop in the film.

According to reports, initially the film was supposed to release in Eid 2016. But it was postponed till January 25, 2017. The decision was made to avoid the clash with Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Sultan on July 6, 2016.

The romantic song Zaalima was an instant hit after its release. Sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, it featured Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan in the music video. Moreover, it was choreographed by the Indian choreographer duo Bosco-Caeser.

