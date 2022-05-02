Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not only known for his phenomenal acting, but for his kind gestures towards his followers as well. A video of the Heropanti 2 star coming out of a restaurant has been making rounds on the Internet. The video shows Nawazuddin’s generosity as he pushes his bodyguards and allowed excited fans who have gathered in a crowd to take selfies with him.

Nawazuddin’s kind gestures towards his fans and well-wishers have always been a talking point. The actor who credits his success to his loyal fans are often seen clicking pictures with them and acknowledging their love. Recently, in a clip shared by a pap account, the Sacred Games star is seen coming out of a restaurant and his fans are seen surrounding him, trying to take selfies.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stops bodyguards from pushing fans

The actor doesn't stop them and patiently lets his fans click pictures with him. When his bodyguard stops a man trying to get too close to the actor, Nawazuddin gently pushed the bodyguard's hand away and lets the fan continue taking photos with him.

The sweet gesture of the actor towards his fans is just winning the hearts of all on social media while hailing his down-to-earth nature. One of the fans expressed his love for the star and wrote, “one of the finest actors we have.” Another user shared similar sentiments and wrote, “He's a nice person and humble person.” A third die-heart fan of the actor wrote, “So kind of you sir...you are a legend.” Another echoed, “After Irfan khan, he is no doubt the best actor.”

Meanwhile, the actor's performance in the latest release Heropanti 2 is being hailed by fans all over. The actor is seen playing the role of gangster Laila in the action drama. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead. Heropanti 2 shows Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui locking horns with each other. The latest release is a heavy dose of action, thrill, romance, and entertainment and is running successfully in theatres since April 29, 2022. Apart from this, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru alongside Avneet Kaur. The film marks Kangana Ranaut’s production debut.

IMAGE: Instagram/ViralBhayani/Nawazuddin_Siddiqui