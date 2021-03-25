Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Feature In A Music Video, Director Arvindr Khaira Shares BTS

Director Arvindr Khaira is one of the best directors in Punjab and now, he is taking over the nation with his unbelievable sense of vision. Arvindr took his Instagram and posted the video reel of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, lyricist Jaani, and singer-actor Sunanda Sharma. Arvindr Khaira's song Baarish Ki Jaaye is written by one of the most loved lyricist and music composer Jaani and voiced by the National Film Award Winner, B Praak. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, for the very first time, will be seen in a music album Baarish ki Jaaye made under Desimelodies production.

Arvindr Khaira shares the BTS video of Nawazuddin's song

Director Arvindr Khaira posted BTS pictures from the song and captioned it as, "They are coming to win your hearts ♥ï¸ the .. a cute love story .. 27th March “Baarish ki Jaaye” @nawazuddin._siddiqui @sunanda_ss ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ @desimelodies #bpraak #jaani #arvindrkhaira #teamarvindrkhaira" (sic). The song which is releasing on 27th March is based on True Story.

Arvindr Khaira is a brilliant music video director who is known widely to direct songs like Soch, Mann Bharrya, Kya Baat Aye, Nikle Currant, Pachtaoge, Filhall, Tu Yaad Aya, Jinke Liye. Baarish Ki Jaaye is going to be a wonderful song with a very touching and based on a true story.

The director, lyricist, and the casts are leaving no stones unturned for raising the hype for their upcoming song that will feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma, to explain their chemistry in the music video. Also, in another post, Arvindr reminded the date of his upcoming song and captioned it “Few more days ... excited for 27th March @nawazuddin._siddiqui paaji @jaani777 @desimelodies” (sic).

The director and his entire team are eagerly waiting for 27th March, the day their masterpiece song will be released. The teaser of Baarish Ki Jaaye was released recently on Youtube that collected more than 3.5 million views in just 2 days. Fans all over the world are excited to see Nawazzudin Siddiqui in a music video for the very first time and also have some expectations from Baarish Ki Jaaye.