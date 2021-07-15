Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Join Cast Of Kangana Ranaut’s Maiden Production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Kangana Ranaut has found her leading man for her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru. Kangana's production house Manikarnika films took to their official Instagram handle and announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has joined the cast of Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie will be the maiden venture of Ranaut's studio- Manikarnika films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Kangana Ranaut for Tiku Weds Sheru

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Manikarnika films wrote that they had finally found their lion in Nawazuddin Siddiqui. They wrote, "The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru….We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru. Filming begins soon."

Sources mentioned that Kangana Ranaut was initially keen on casting late actor Irrfan Khan in the movie, but after his death, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was roped in for the role. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Siddiqui praised Kangana saying that she is a very good actress. When questioned about a possible collaboration with her, Siddiqui replied that they will make an official announcement soon.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in the romantic drama movie Bole Chudiyan. The movie will feature Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role opposite Siddiqui. He will also be seen in the romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Neha Sharma in the lead role alongside Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles. The actor is also set to star in an American-Indian-Bangladeshi drama directed and written by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki titled No Land's Man, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Eisha Chopra in the lead role. The movie will also feature Tahsan Rahman Khan.

A quick look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies

The actor got his first lead role in the 2012 thriller movie Kahaani. He later received widespread critical success in Anurag Kashyap's gangster epic Gangs of Wasseypur. He was also seen in the biographical movie Manjhi - The Mountain Man for which he was widely praised. He received the Special Jury Award at the 2012 National Film Awards for his performance in the movie. The actor's fame was further accelerated after he played the role of Ganesh Gaitonde in the series Sacred Games. It is the only Indian series to appear on The New York Times' "The 30 Best International TV Shows of the Decade" list.

Image: PTI

