Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Star In Sejal Shah's Untitled Biographical Drama? All About It

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most sought-after actors in the Bollywood industry. With back-to-back projects, the actor has a jam-packed year ahead of him with many films in the pipeline.

After Tiku Weds Sheru and Noorani Chehra alongside Nupur Sanon, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor is all set to collaborate with Serious Men producer Sejal Shah in his yet-to-be-titled biographical film.

As per the reports of Pinkvilla, producer Sejal Shah is all set to wear the director's cap for his next untitled project. Reportedly, Nawazuddin and Sejal are working on a biographical drama that centres around the life of a customs officer. For the role, Nawazuddin has to undergo training in Karate and Hurdling. The entire cast and crew will begin filming for the untitled project from April 20 onwards. Moreover, casting for the lead lady is still going on. Adding to this a close source to the development revealed the portal-

“The shooting schedule will begin in Goa, where they will be filming for about 10 days, after which they will continue shooting in Mumbai. They will be filming at real locations, recce for which has already been done by Sejal. Casting for the leading lady is currently on. Nawaz has started prepping for his part too. The character requires him to undergo training in Karate and Hurdling, which he has already begun”

For the unversed, Bhavesh Mandalia has penned the script of the film who is well known for projects like Irrfan Khan-starrrer Angrezi Medium and Paresh Rawal starrer OMG: Oh My God!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the professional front

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the American-Bangladeshi-Indian drama film No Land's Man released in the year 2021. He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s actioner Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, which serves as a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, the Sacred Games actor will also star in Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Along with these, he also has projects like Sangeen, Bole Chudiyan, and many other interesting line-ups.

