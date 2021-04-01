Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wants To 'experiment In Dancing' After Grooving On 'Baarish Ki Jaaye'!

Gangs of Wasseypur star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his negative roles, got his groove on for the fun dance number in the new single Baarish Ki jaaye. After having a taste of the fun in shooting for dance sequences, the 46-year-old actor admitted to being inclined towards dancing. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dance song, Baarish Ki Jaaye, was a major hit among his fans who saw him in a different light.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his dance number

In an interview with Mid-Day, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about his experience while preparing for his dance number in the new single by B Praak. The actor started off by informing his fans that he has always tried to break the mold and try things out of his comfort zone. Playing the role of a local gangster in love, Nawazuddin had to practice extensively to learn his steps and seem effortless on the screen. The actor talked about how an actor needed to look comfortable and confident on-screen while dancing.

'Experiment in dancing'

The Serious Men actor also revealed that after shaking a leg in the new single he wishes to try performing more difficult steps for the sake of experimenting and exploring further in dancing. Nawazuddin also talked about taking up a lighter avatar for this project as opposed to his dark image in Bollywood saying that he covered all kinds of genres in his theatre days from comedy to musical. Revealing that he worked in almost a hundred plays, the actor assured his fans that he was the most comfortable in comedic roles and was quite popular as a comedian.

A look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies

Marking his Bollywood debut in 1999 with the movie Sarfarosh, Nawazuddin rose to prominence from his roles in Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday and Gangs of Wasseypur. His work in Lunchbox, Manto, and Sacred Games was much appreciated. The actor received praises for his performances in supporting roles in movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manjhi - The Mountain Man. The actor is all set to grace the big screen with the romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra directed by Kushan Nandy.

Promo Pic Credit: Nawazuddin Siddiqui IG