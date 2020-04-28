When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wished his Wife For Her Folk Art Play In This Throwback Pic

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered by fans one of the best actors in the Hindi film industry. He has spent over two decades in the industry but has found his stardom in the past decade. But Nawazuddin was not alone in his journey and his wife was a major supporter for him, and he also has been a big support to his wife. Take a look at the throwback instance when Nawazuddin wished his wife all the best for her next endeavour.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wishing his wife all the best

On February 12, 2019, Nawazuddin had taken to his Instagram to wish his wife all the best for her folk art project. In the post, Nawzuddin shared a sketch of Teejan Bai - The Queen Of Pandwani on whom his wife was working on a film. He was seen wishing her well on her folk art project which the art group set up. Take a look at the post.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui captioned the picture and wrote: "The folk art form of our country was always a fascination to me.‬

‪Now, my wife Aaliya Siddiqui @aaliyansy is backing the celluloid which will showcase the perfect glimpses of Teejan Bai - The Queen Of Pandwani.‬ ‪My Best Wishes to her & team."

On a professional front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Athiya Shetty. It was a romantic comedy film and was appreciated by fans. Now, he will be seen in several films like The Maya Tape, No Land's Man, Ghoomketu, and Bole Chudiyan. Bole Chudiyan is a comedy, drama and romance film which is based on the life of Nawzuddin Siddiqui. It will star Tamannaah Bhatia & Rajpal Yadav along with Nawzuddin Siddiqui.

