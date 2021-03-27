Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' Music Video Receives Love From Fans

Baarish Ki Jaaye is the latest music video featuring Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Punjabi actor Sunanda Sharma. The music video was released on Saturday, March 27, and has since garnered a lot of love from fans. The music video features a romantic track sung by Pratik Bachan aka B Praak, who recently won the National Award for Best Playback singer for his rendition of Teri Mitti for the film Kesari (2019). Check out the music video review and see what fans reacted to the music video on YouTube.

'Baarish Ki Jaaye' music video review

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in his first-ever music video Baarish Ki Jaaye alongside Sunanda Sharma. The track is written by Jaani with the music video being directed by Arvindr Khaira. The music video begins with Nawazuddin Siddiqui reciting a Shayari and as the video progresses, it is revealed that he is a mobster. He is shown trying to woo a differently-abled woman (Sunanda Sharma). He does whatever he can to make her happy, even protecting her from a loaded gun which she accidentally fires. The video then goes to show the couple praying in a mosque where Nawazuddin is teaching her how to pray. In the next scene, Nawazuddin's character is then getting married to the woman. While proceeding with the wedding rituals, it starts raining heavily. The girl's grandmother hurriedly comes with an umbrella to protect the holy fire, but the girl is not worried and starts dancing in the rain as Nawazuddin happily watches.

The summary of the music video claims it to be based on a true story. While the track sung by B Praak is indeed scintillating as usual, the song and lyrics overall do not match the story of the music video. The music video fails to engage in comparison to the song which scores high points, especially for B Praak.

Reactions to Baarish Ki Jaye music video

Soon after the music video's official release on Saturday, netizens took to YouTube and gave their seal of approval for Nawazuddin's first-ever music video appearance. Many have praised B Praak's vocals as well as the acting of Siddiqui and Sharma, while Arvindr Khaira's direction was also praised. Take a look at some of the reactions on YouTube here.

Promo Pic Source: Still from Baarish Ki Jaaye video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.