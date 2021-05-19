Last Updated:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Birthday: Fans Shower Wishes On 'Sacred Games' Star

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has turned a year older on May 19, 2021, and to mark this occasion fans have penned wishes for the actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Sacred Games fame Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned 47 on May 19, 2021. The actor has played a number of memorable roles throughout his career and has won the hearts of his fans with his phenomenal acting abilities. The actor began his acting career by playing minor roles in films before being cast as the lead actor in several films and television shows. On the occasion of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's birthday, many fans have taken to their respective social media handle to pen heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy.

Fans wish Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his birthday

Fans have gone on to trend the hashtag #NawazuddinSiddiqui on the micro-blogging site. Some of the users have shared happy pictures of the actor, while some penned lengthy messages. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday to one of the best. Someone who taught us to think beyond conventional image of a 'hero'. Thank you for changing Bollywood. #NawazuddinSiddiqui @Nawazuddin_S”. Another user wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the most versatile actors in our Indian film Industry #NawazuddinSiddiqui sir who had really seen a lot of struggle and came to this level only bcoz of his acting skills. Happy birthday to you sir @Nawazuddin_S”. Take a look at a few more tweets below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui rose to prominence after playing Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur and the archetypal short-tempered intelligence officer Khan in the 2012 film Kahaani. Siddiqui gained international fame after portraying notorious crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde in the crime thriller series Sacred Games. The show is the only Indian series on The New York Times' list of "The 30 Best International TV Shows of the Decade". A few of the actor’s films include Motichoor Chaknachoor, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, The Lunchbox, Badlapur, and Manjhi – The Mountain Man.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which is a romantic comedy film. The movie also stars Neha Sharma in the lead role along with Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in supporting roles. The film's release date has yet to be announced by the makers. In addition, Siddiqui will also appear in the upcoming American-Indian-Bangladeshi film titled No Land's Man.

