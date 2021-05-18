Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Birthday Quiz: Guess The Movie/show Based On His Character

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played numerous memorable roles in his career and won the hearts of his fans through his phenomenal acting talents. The actor began his acting career by essaying small roles in movies and went on to be cast as the lead artist of several movies and television shows. On the occasion of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s birthday, take up his quiz and guess the name of the film based on the character description.



Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s quiz

1. The actor essayed the role of a Pakistani journalist in the film who later helps the protagonist fulfill his mission. Name the movie.

a. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

b. Fitoor

c. Freaky Ali

d. Munna Michael

2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of a powerful politician active in the state of Maharashtra. Name the biopic.

a. Ghoomketu

b. Raat Akeli Hai

c. Thackeray

d. Arya

3. Nawazuddin played the role of a gangster named Mahender Fauji in this film who learns dancing in order to impress a girl he loves.

a. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

b. Mukkabaaz

c. Photograph

d. Munna Michael

4. In this movie, the actor essayed the role of the male antagonist of the film who murders the wife of the protagonist who later chases him to death.

a. Badlapur

b. Kahaani

c. Dev D

d. Firaaq

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen in the role of Inspector Jaideep Ambalal Majmudar who tries to catch a gangster turned MLA in the film. Name the movie.

a. Genius

b. Raees

c. Ghoomketu

d. Sarfarosh





6. The actor was seen as a shady detective named Daya Shankar who helps the protagonist of the film get to the rapists of her daughter.

a. Haraamkhor

b. Mom

c. Munna Michael

d. Armaan

7. This web series became one of the highly appreciated shows in his career in which he essayed the role of the main antagonist named Ganesh Gaitonde who is missing for the past 16 years while the police keep looking for him.

a. Sacred Games

b. Raman Raghav 2.0

c. Serious Men

d. Mom

8. In this movie, he played the role of Pushpendra Tyagi who works in Dubai and returns to his hometown to get married and later meets a girl who wants to get married so that she could leave India and settle in Dubai. Name it.

a. Raaz

b. Motichoor Chaknachoor

c. Teen

d. Lion

9. In this movie, the actor was seen playing the role of a poor young orphan who develops an interest in Golf in order to earn money. Name the film.

a. Badlapur

b. Raees

c. Sarfarosh

d. Freaky Ali

10. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a tiny role of a pickpocketer who gets caught at the railway station and gets beaten up by the crowd in the film. He appeared only in a couple of scenes in this movie. Name it.

a. Munnabhai MBBS

b. Aaja Nachle

c. Black Friday

d. Firaaq

11. The actor was seen playing the role of a character named Zilgai who gets detained for 9/11 by the FBI and as he returns, he experiences difficulty in getting back to his normal life while a civil rights activist trying to help him.

a. Kahaani

b. Patang

c. Chittagong

d. New York

12. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the role of the supporting cast named Aslam Sheikh who arrives into the story as a replacement to another officer and while training, he becomes one of the good friends of his colleague.

a. The Lunch Box

b. Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa

c. Lion

d. Gangs of Wasseypur

13. This is one of the popular Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies in which he played the role of Faizal Khan, a gangster who is on a murder spree to take revenge for his close ones. Guess the name of the film.

a. Kick

b. Monsoon

c. Gangs of Wasseypur

d. Lateef

14. The actor played the role of a poor labourer who manages to carve a path through a mountain by using only a hammer and a chisel. Name the biopic.

a. Manjhi- The Mountain Man

b. Kick

c. Freaky Ali

d. Saala Khadoos

15. In this film, the actor was seen as an aspiring writer whose script gets stolen and later gets to know that it somehow reaches a popular Bollywood star who even uses excerpts from his script in his movie.

a. Serious Men

b. Ghoomketu

c. Bole Chudiyan

d. Bombay Talkies

Answers:

1-a

2-c

3-d

4-a

5-b

6-b

7-a

8-b

9-d

10-a

11-d

12-a

13-c

14-a

15-b

IMAGE: STILL FROM 'SACRED GAMES' TRAILER

