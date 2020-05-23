Nawazuddin Siddiqui's First Project With Dibakar Was 'Bombay Talkies'; Learn Facts

Bombay Talkies is a tribute film to the 100 years of Indian cinema and its story-telling. Starring Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saqib Saleem in the leading roles, Bombay Talkies celebrates one hundred years of Hindi cinema in four short stories showcasing the power of films. The anthology film received immense appreciation from fans and also fared well at the box office. Here are some facts about the film you probably had no idea about.

Bombay Talkies facts

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Anil Kapoor made a cameo for a song in the film.

The film marks Nawazuddin's first collaboration with Dibakar Banerjee.

The film's release celebrated the 100th year of Indian cinema and the beginning of a new era in modern cinema.

The film marks the second time Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shared screen space, the first being Pehla Nasha in which they made a cameo together.

The movie marks Sadashiv Amrapurkar's last film.

Bombay Talkies is considered among the few films in Bollywood which feature intimate scenes between two men.

In the movie, actor Randeep Hooda played a gay character for the very first time in his career.

The movie is directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, making it the first anthology film ever made in Bollywood.

The movie also features late Sridevi in a special appearance.

Nawazuddin's next

The makers of Krrish are currently gearing up for their next franchise, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

The actor last graced the big screen with Athiya Shetty, in the much-acclaimed film, Motichoor Chaknachoor. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the leading roles, Motichoor Chaknachoor follows the story of an elderly man marrying a girl, who is much younger than him.

