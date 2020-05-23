Nawazuddin Siddiqui's First Project With Dibakar Was 'Bombay Talkies'; Learn Facts

Quick links:
Bombay Talkies is a tribute film to the 100 years of Indian cinema and its story-telling. Starring Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saqib Saleem in the leading roles, Bombay Talkies celebrates one hundred years of Hindi cinema in four short stories showcasing the power of films. The anthology film received immense appreciation from fans and also fared well at the box office. Here are some facts about the film you probably had no idea about.
