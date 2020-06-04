Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Denies Allegations In Niece's Sexual Harassment Complaint

Weeks after Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya filed for a divorce, the actor's niece has said that she was sexually harassed by his brother. Nawaz's niece also filed a complaint against the latter in Delhi's Jamia police station stating that she had been harassed in her childhood. Taking to his Twitter account, another of Nawaz's brothers Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has denied this.

On his Twitter account, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother has countered that his niece's statements are false. He claimed that she was misguiding the law, going on to claim that the previous report filed by her in the court had no mention of Nawaz. He said that the same case was also filed in the Uttarakhand High Court two years earlier with a different statement from the current one.

Shamas Nawaz Siddiqui also claimed in another tweet that such allegations against his brother are fake and was only done for publicity. He hoped the truth will be uncovered soon. Take a look:

How can someone misguide the law and file the same case with different statement at @DelhiPolice , when there was no name of @Nawazuddin_S in the earlier statement given 2 years back to Court & the case is in #UttrakhandHighCourt as well. — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media.

Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

Siddiqui's niece said that she was sexually harassed by the actor's brother when she was nine years old. In an interview with a daily, she said that her parents were divorced when she was very young and she was raised by her step-mother. She claimed to have been tortured in her childhood and did not realise "it was a different kind of touch" by her uncle until she grew up.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece also said that she had raised this with her "bade papa" (Nawaz) hoping he would understand since he belonged to a "different society". But Nawaz apparently didn't believe her, saying her uncle would not do such things to her. She also claimed that her father and uncle would 'torture her' even after marriage and file false cases against her in-laws.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya supported Nawaz's niece. She also took to her Twitter to express her opinion. Previously, while talking about her decision to divorce the actor in an interview with a daily portal, Aaliya had also claimed that she was physically and mentally abused by Nawaz's family and was hit by his brother on one occasion.

Aaliya has also claimed that she was mistreated by Nawazuddin Siddiqui once in front of actor Manoj Bajpai. She said that divorce was a pattern in the actor's family. Aaliya has sought sole custody of her and Nawaz's children.

