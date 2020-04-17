Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Films In Which He Explored Complexity Of Character

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has created a niche for himself by portraying complex characters with ease as it is evident from his recent films. Nawazuddin Siddiqui shot into prominence post the success of his much-acclaimed film Gangs of Wasseypur and saw immense fan following for his nuanced performance in the digital series, Sacred Games. Here are a few films of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in which the actor has managed to explore the complexity of character. Read details.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Being the only Indian film to have received a spot in a popular magazine’s top 100 films of the century, Gangs of Wasseypur follows the spine-chilling story of a clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan, which leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur and ignites a deadly blood feud spanning three generations. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha in the leading roles. Speaking to a leading film journalist, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he related the character to Al Pacino’s Scarface and The Godfather.

#FilmfareRecommends - Day 5 #GangsOfWasseypur



This two part film is a masterpiece revenge crime drama. Impeccable acting & some ace storytelling by Kashyap, it will teleport you to the gruesome realities of the mafia in the small town. #21DayLockdown #AMovieADayKeepsBoredomAway pic.twitter.com/3bLfTzAaqR — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 29, 2020

Motichoor Chaknachoor

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in the leading roles, Motichoor Chaknachoor follows a hilarious story of a 36-year-old jobless man Pushpender, who tries to find a wife in Anita, who wants to settle abroad after marriage. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, Motichoor Chaknachoor is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first romantic film in Bollywood.

Photograph

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra and Sachin Khedekar in the leading roles, Photograph follows the story of a struggling street photographer in Mumbai, who is pressurised to marry by his grandmother. Later, he convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée and as time flies, the pair develops a connection that transforms them in ways they could not expect. Directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is considered as one of Nawazuddin's finest performances till date, as the actor successfully managed to portray the character with conviction.

What's next for Nawazuddin?

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the leading roles, Roam Rome Mein follows the story of Raj, who goes to Rome in search of his missing sister. In his search, he meets some magical and interesting characters who take him through his own journey of self-realisation.

