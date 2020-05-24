Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Munna Michael' Trivia: Tiger Travelled By Local Trains For Shoots?

Quick links:
Munna Michael is an action drama flick. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the action-dance movie stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Munna Michael is produced by Viki Rajani and Eros International. Check out some intriguing trivia and lesser-known facts about Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael.
Released on July 21, 2017, Munna Michael marks the third collaboration of Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi. The film received mixed reviews from the critics. The plot revolves around Manav "Munna" Roy (Tiger Shroff), a young man who tries to follow the footsteps of his idol, The King of Pop, Michael Jackson. In the process, he meets Mahender Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a gangster who desperately wants to learn dance because the girl he loves, Deepika "Dolly" Sharma (Nidhhi Agerwal) is a dancer in a club.
