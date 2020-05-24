Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Munna Michael' Trivia: Tiger Travelled By Local Trains For Shoots?

Munna Michael is an action drama flick. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the action-dance movie stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Munna Michael is produced by Viki Rajani and Eros International. Check out some intriguing trivia and lesser-known facts about Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Munna Michael.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui made appearances in various television shows like 'CID', 'Yudh' & more

Munna Michael trivia

In the entire film, Tiger Shroff is spotted wearing a red tie on his hand to pay a tribute to Michael Jackson as he would wear a hand glove only in his one hand during his stage shows.

In the film's trailer, Tiger Shroff mentions that he resides at Teen Batti, and interestingly, his father Jackie Shroff stayed in the slums of Teen Batti before entering films.

While shooting for Munna Michael's climax, Tiger Shroff used to reportedly travel by local trains from Bandra to Vasai early mornings. He would hide in a hoodie and cover his face with handkerchief and glares to hide his identity in crowded trains. According to IMDB reports, Tiger was accompanied by his sister Krishna and his bodyguards.

Nawaazudin Siddiqui was given a makeover in the action dance flick.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui did not charge a penny for 'Manto'? Know more unknown facts about it

Munna Michael is the first film of Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui together.

According to the IMDB reposts, Tiger Shroff was trained by Michael Jackson's choreographer in Los Angeles.

Chitrangada Singh made a cameo appearance in the film.

The film starts in 1995 showing Ronit Roy as background dancer dancing behind duplicate Govinda and Karisma Kapoor on the song Husn Hain Suhana from Coolie No 1.

The dance number Ding Dang song was shot at Mumbai's popular single-screen Chandan Cinema in Juhu.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' was initially offered to Irrfan Khan? Know more facts

Also Read | When Irrfan Khan directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an episode of a 1990s TV show

More About Munna Michael

Released on July 21, 2017, Munna Michael marks the third collaboration of Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi. The film received mixed reviews from the critics. The plot revolves around Manav "Munna" Roy (Tiger Shroff), a young man who tries to follow the footsteps of his idol, The King of Pop, Michael Jackson. In the process, he meets Mahender Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a gangster who desperately wants to learn dance because the girl he loves, Deepika "Dolly" Sharma (Nidhhi Agerwal) is a dancer in a club.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.