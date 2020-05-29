Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Dismisses Rumours Of Her Asking ₹30 Crore As Alimony

Nawazuddin Siddiqui made headlines recently when it was revealed that her wife has filed for a divorce. Ever since then, the divorce story of Nawazuddin and Aaliya Siddiqui has been under the public eye with fans reportedly keeping a check of every development in the story. Whereas, Aaliya herself has been vocal about her divorce and using social media platforms to clear out any rumours that could hurt her reputation.

Recently, rumours about Aaliya demanding â‚¹30 crores from Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with a flat as alimony for divorce had surfaced on the internet. The rumours also claimed that Aaliya has also asked for â‚¹20 crores as fixed deposits for their two kids. Now, Aaliya has taken to her social media and denies all such rumours.

Aaliya Siddiqui denies rumours

Aaliya rubbished all the rumours being circulated in a series of tweets. She wrote that the notice doing rounds in various media houses was actually fake and is fabricated at its best. She also took a subtle jab at her opposition stating that it is obviously a PR exercise to help 'someone' from getting publically disgraced. Check out Aaliya's tweet below -

In another tweet, Aaliya sent out a message for her followers. She wrote that if any allegations or claims haven't been personally admitted or denied by her Twitter handle, then it shouldn't be trusted in any form. Check out her tweet below -

On the other hand, Aaliya Siddiqui sat down with a news daily to discuss her discussion of filing a divorce in detail. She spoke at lengths about her dynamics with Nawazuddin and alleged him of cheating long with other serious allegations. Aaliya revealed that she was not happy with him through the years and that the actor had been disrespecting her a lot.

Shocking claims were made about the actor by Aaliya where she also stated that Nawazuddin did not care when she said she will be filing for a divorce. One common complaint by Aaliya toward Nawzuddin would be that fame got to his head and charged him as a person. Aaliya stated that she was the one who helped the actor during tough times but now he seems to have forgotten it.

