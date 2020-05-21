Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Joins Twitter, Refutes 'dating' Rumours

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya Siddiqui has recently filed for a divorce after being together for almost a decade. Aaliya Siddiqui is also seeking sole custody of her two children with the actor. Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui has joined Twitter and has made some bold revelations including dissing rumours of her being in a relationship with another man.

As soon as she joined Twitter, Aaliya Siddiqui left a series of tweets speaking about the current ordeal in her marriage. In her first tweet, she stated that she has joined the social media platform so that there is no miscommunication regarding her ongoing divorce proceedings with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Aaliya Siddiqui further wrote that the truth cannot be silenced by the misuse or abuse of power. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife also added how the truth cannot be 'bought' or 'manipulated' too.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya rubbished rumours of her being in a relationship with another man

Aaliya also dismissed the rumours of her being in a relationship with some other man which she called it to be entirely false. She also said that some section of the media may have manipulated with her photograph to make such ridiculous claims and divert the attention. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife also went on to say in another tweet that she is now learning to stand up and speak for herself. She said how she has to be strong for the sake of her children.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife stated that she has not done anything wrong till date so she is not worried about anything. However, Aaliya wrote that she does not appreciate anyone harming her character or reputation to save someone else, referring to her estranged husband, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She concluded the tweet by saying that money cannot buy the truth. Take a look at all the tweets by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife.

This is Aliya Siddiqui.



I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication.



Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

To begin with let me clarify that I am not into "ANY RELATIONSHIP" with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false.



It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children



I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried



However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can't buy truth. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

Aaliya Siddiqui's lawyer revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is yet to respond to the legal notice that has been sent to him

In a recent interview with a publication, Aaliya's lawyer also revealed that they have sent, the Manto actor a legal notice about the divorce and the maintenance that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is responsible for earlier this month. The lawyer added that the same was sent through the messaging platform, WhatsApp as well. However, Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer added that they are still awaiting a response from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s end.

