Naya Rivera's Son Josey Makes Dad, Ryan Dorsey, A 'Proud Papa' As He Graduates From Pre-K

Josey, the son of the late Naya Rivera, made his father proud after graduating from Pre-K. Ryan Dorsey, the father of Josey, took to social media to express his excitement over his son’s wonderful achievement. The media personality shared pictures from his son’s graduation day ceremony and documented all the amazing moments through his Instagram stores. Further, he even made a post congratulating his son for achieving a milestone.

In one of the stories posted by Ryan, Josey can be seen wearing the graduation cap and gown. The young boy can be seen receiving the certificate as his father clicks him in that candid moment. Upon clicking the picture, Ryan captioned the image writing “Big Dreams! Proud PaPa”. Further, the actor also took to Instagram to add another picture with Josey as he stood with his father.

The young boy was seen wearing his graduation day outfit as he sat on his father’s lap. Josey seemed all smiles as Ryan kissed him on his cheek. The actor posted this image to Instagram and captioned it congratulating his son on completing Pre-k. He then added that the next step for his son will be Kindergarten. He once again mentioned “Proud Dad” and thus expressed how happy he was for his son Josey. Fans loved these images by the actor and congratulated young Josey as well for his accomplishment. Fans were thrilled by the young boy’s achievement and showered the post with tremendous likes and comments.

Ryan Dorsey shared his son Josey with Glee actor Naya Rivera who passed away in July of 2020 at the age of 33 years. The actor died due to a drowning accident when she and Josey rented a boat in Lake Piru in southern California. When the actor did not return the boat on time, the staff found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping with his life jacket on board. There was no sign of Naya on the boat at the time. The actor was missing for five days and was found dead on July 13, according to People. The same news portal further mentions that the authorities said that Naya most likely tried to save Josey by putting him back on board before she accidentally drowned herself.

