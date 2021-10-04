In a major crackdown against drugs on October 2, the NCB busted a rave party on Cordelia's cruise ship and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with two others. Ever since the news of the arrest surfaced on the Internet, an array of Bollywood stars including Pooja Bhatt, Rajpal Yadav, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and more have come out in support of the actor and vowed to ‘stand in solidarity.’ Of the eight, three- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were produced before the Killa court on October 3 and were remanded police custody till October 4. The other five-Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar - will be produced before the Court on October 4.

Actor Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and showed her support to Shahrukh Khan and his Aryan. “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk. Not that you need it. But I do. This too shall pass.” Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also penned her support to the actor and his son on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all”. Further stating that this is the price one pays for fame, she added, “For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame."

I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass. 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 3, 2021

For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2021

Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all 🙏 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) October 3, 2021

Actor Rajpal Yadav during a press meet expressed his ‘shock’ over the entire incident and showed his concerns for the kid’s future. Sharing his views, he said, “This news is also very shocking for me. I am only praying for the future of kids. God gives them the strength and brain to think on the right path. However, apart from this, I don’t have any knowledge in this matter.”

Ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta also showed his support and mentioned how ‘painful’ it gets for a parent to see a child in pain. The filmmaker wrote how people jump to conclusions and judgments in such matters before the law. “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgments before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.”

It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 4, 2021

Earlier, actor Suniel Shetty came out in defence of the actor’s son and said that people make assumptions whenever allegations come on any celebrity. The Hera Pheri star said that Aryan Khan was a 'child.' He said one should give the youngster a 'breather' and let the 'real reports' come out. Suniel added that since he was a 'child', it was their responsibility to 'protect' him.

Son after the stars came out in support, their followers and netizens were quick enough to slam them on social media. One of the users wrote, " You call 23 years old as a child; according to Indian law he is an adult & this “child” knew very well what is lawful of land as well. But still, he went on to do drugs…" Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that nothing is more 'shameful' for a parent to see his kid getting arrested for an anti-social activity like drugs. "nothing more shameful for parents whose kid gets arrested for anti-social activities like drugs, money doesn't buy character nor can teach u values. So long this Elite Druggie class was untouchables but now they get Busted and arrested." A third user also criticised the support by the Bollywood stars and wrote, " Pretty simple actually to avoid this: Don't do such things which put you into distress !! Don't blame the law for taking its own course as it's similar for everyone except elites thinks and know it's not."

Pretty simple actually to avoid this : Don't do such things which puts you into distress !!

Don't blame law for taking it's own course as it's similar for everyone except elites thinks and know it's not. — Suyash Holani (@suyashholani) October 3, 2021

You call a 23 years old as child; according to Indian law he is an adult & this “child” knew very well what is lawful of land as well. But still he went on to do drugs… — Srinivas 🇮🇳 (@Nation_frst) October 3, 2021

