NCB Arrests Film Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Wife, Seizes Drugs From Juhu Residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife after drugs were seized at their residence in suburban Juhu, officials said.

NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told PTI that Firoz Nadiadwala was summoned by the anti-drugs agency earlier in the day, but he failed to appear. "We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala''s wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on," he said.

Summon issued to film producer Firoz Nadiadwala: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) #Mumbai https://t.co/sVIpyGtqry — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, a team of NCB sleuths searched the residence of the Nadiadwalas and seized 10 grams of ganja, officials said, adding that the contraband was prima facie procured from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan who was arrested earlier.

"Firoz Nadiadwala''s wife Shabana Saeed was issued a notice under section 67 of the NDPS Act. She was arrested after her statement was recorded," officials said.

The NCB had earlier arrested four persons during its crackdown on drug peddlers and their clients. A total of 727.1 gram ganja, 74.1 gram charas, 95.1 gram MD and Rs 3,58,610 have been seized till now from the four accused, the officials added.

NCB summons KWAN staff in drug probe

Earlier, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned employees of KWAN talent agency amid its investigation into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus. The development came amid Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash evading multiple summons after drugs were seized at her residence. Employees, who had been a part of WhatsApp group, that discussed the procurement of drugs are likely to come under the scanner.

HUGE: Deepika Padukone's 'DP+Ka+KWAN' group was site of 'maal' chat; top KWAN bosses there

Numerous KWAN employees had been questioned by the NCB previously as well. This included talent managers Karishma Prakash, Jaya Saha and founding partner Dhruv Chitgopekar.

The NCB once again sought to question Karishma Prakash, but she has been ‘untraceable’ since then. Two notices were issued against her, with officials pasting notice at her residence after the seizure of 1.8 grams of hashish.

'Amit' mentioned in Deepika Padukone's 2017 drug chat tracked; denies the conversation

(With agency inputs)

