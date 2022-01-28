NCB Arrests Sushant Singh Rajput's Neighbour Sahil Shah In Connection With Drugs Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested alleged drug peddler Sahil Shah, who used the alias Flacko, in connection with the drug case pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Flacko was Rajput's neighbour and was on the run for almost eight months. Flacko will be probed by the NCB in connection with the seizure of marijuana from two other accused persons arrested in April 2021.

NCB arrests Sahil Shah in drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput

Alleged drug peddler Sahil Shah has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shah who used the alias Flacko had been absconding for almost eight months in the drugs case, in connection with the actor's death. Flacko reportedly appeared before the NCB and surrendered.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had previously told ANI that Sahil Shah used to supply drugs to the late actor. He also said, "For the last 6 months, Sahil Shah was a puzzle for us. Late on April 13, we raided his Malad house where his mother and wife were present. Incidentally, he lived in the same complex where Sushant Singh Rajput used to live earlier."

In June 2021, Shah's lawyer had filed an anticipatory bail in the High Court to avoid his arrest, but the plea was dismissed by the court. The NCB has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, after the actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Image: PTI