NCB Arrests Sushant's Staff Dipesh Sawant After Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

After Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Samuel Miranda, now the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Dipesh Sawant. The NCB had called him in late on Saturday, when Showik and Miranda had been arrested. As per sources, Dipesh’s statements were contradictory to those of the others involved, a major reason why he has been arrested.

The NCB released a statement saying, "In the ongoing investigation, wherein seven persons were arrested so far and three (Showik, Samuel Miranda and Zaid) are on NCB remand. Today on 05/09/2020, at 8 PM Dipesh Sawant has been arrested. He joined the investigation yesterday at 10 PM. He was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik, Samuel Miranda, Zaid and Kaizan. His statement u/s 67 NDPS Act was recorded and on the basis of enough corroborative evidences, he has been placed under arrest under the provisions of NDPS Act. He will be produced before the concerned court at Esplanate Court at 11 AM. No summons have been issued to any other person today by NCB. Further investigation in this case is underway."

NCB probe into case

Earlier in the day, NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra had briefed media about the probe into the case.

When asked about details of Rhea being summoned, amid information that she is likely to make an appearance on Sunday, replied, “Not in a position to disclose what’s happening tomorrow. What has been happened till now, that we are open to brief media and that already sir has briefed.”

Reacting to ‘chances’ of Rhea being arrested, the officer said, “It is not based on chances, it is based on evidences. We are probing the evidence, and by evening, we will be in a better possition to reveal.”

Pithani's Statement To CBI On June 14 Events Accessed; Mystery Over Dipesh's Text Deepens

He then said, “As of now, no summon has been issued to anybody, beyond whoever is under investigation.” When asked about a ‘deeper nexus’, amid claims by Kangana Ranaut on large-scale consumption by Bollywood stars, he responded, “As far as the speculative questions are concerned, we will need time to investigation them.”

“It is a network-based investigation. Not in a position to reveal that, but definitely there are links and to probe that, we requested for custodial interrogation and the court has provided us that," he also said.

Rhea and Showik’s residence had been raided on Friday. When asked about the details, he said, “In the searches, technical gadgets and some diaries, were seized. They are under analysis and whatever will come out, it can’t be predicted yet.”

On seizing drugs during the investigation of this case, Malhotra replied, “We seized drugs from Karan, and from Abbas. Drug proceeds, in Indian and foreign currency, we seized that from Zaid. If someone has sold drugs and earned from it, that is also considered as drugs, and a specific section was added."

Showik and Samuel Miranda have been remanded to NCB custodial interrogation till September 9. On the proceedings, the officer said, “We had apprised the court, and the court made the decision on the basis of them. We had asked time to uncover all details.”Malhotra asserted, “We are not keeping anyone in the dark. It’s an open-ended investigation.”

