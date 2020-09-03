NCB Busts Drug Racket Supplying Curated Marijuana To India; 3.5kgs Seized

In a significant development in the fight against the narcotic drug supply, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was successful in busting an international drug racket that sourced curated marijuana (buds) from Canada or USA and supplied to India. The drugs were being supplied from Delhi to Mumbai and the final destination was said to be Goa. The NCB has revealed that the suppliers were in touch with Bollywood celebrities.

The cost of the raided marijuana was around Rs 5,000 per gram. The team recovered about 3.5kg of drugs. The drugs were seized from foreign post offices.

A man named F Ahmed has been arrested by NCB who was said to be receiving the drugs in Goa. NCB officials are probing Ahmed to seek information on the drug racket.

NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput case

As the NCB tightens its grip over the drug peddling racket in connection to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case gets bigger. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday has got remand of Zaid Vilatra till September 9, and apprehended 4 others

Showik's massive admission

On Wednesday, in a major breakthrough for the NCB, the agency accessed Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's call details records and chats which reveal Showik shared the number of a drug dealer with Samuel Miranda, who then used to buy drugs on the former's behalf.

Further, in explosive WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic TV between Showik and a friend from October 2019, Showik admits that he knows drug dealers — Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. In the series of chats between Showik and the drug peddler, he admits that he has hash in his possession. He also names drug dealers like Karamjeet, Raj, and Suryadeep in the chats.

The NCB last week arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against Zaid came after questioning them.

4 'big names' under the lens

On Tuesday, sources from investigative agencies probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case told Republic TV that '4 big names' are under the scanner following conclusive proof. Sources said that out of the four big names, two are Mumbai-based politicians, one is an actor and one is a filmmaker. Sources also said that NCB Director-General Rakesh Asthana was in Mumbai to take stock of the probe so far. 18 names have been handed over for their alleged involvement in all.

