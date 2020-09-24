NCB Busts Rakul Preet's 'no Summons' Claim; Actor Accepts After NBW Threat But Buys 1 Day

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday debunked actor Rakul Preet Singh's claims revealing that due summons had been issued to the actor digitally as well. This comes shortly after Rakul's team claimed that she had not received the "alleged summons" in either Mumbai or Hyderabad so far.

Busting her claims, NCB's officer KPS Malhotra called out the actor, accusing her of trying to 'mislead' the agency through her 'excuses.' "Her summons was issued and she was contacted through various platforms including the phone where she was not available. There has been no response so far from her," said KPS Malhotra to Republic TV. Shortly after this, Rakul Preet came around, accepting that summons were indeed with her and that she would now join the probe a day later, on Friday.

'Rakul misguiding the NCB'

"Rakul Preet is misguiding us, not letting us know whether she is Hyderabad or Mumbai. If she is in Mumbai then is she at H&M or Garden apartment? She moved to H&M apartment three months back She also lives or goes with her boyfriend at his house and stays there. We have served the summons to her on WhatsApp as well," he said.

The agency also threatened to serve a non-bailable warrant to her, if she keeps coming up with excuses. "We think this is just an excuse that she has not received a summons. Summons have been duly served to her digitally as well. A practice that is being followed since Covid-19 pandemic. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were served a physical copy of the summons on 16/20 and digital summons were also sent. Now a non-bailable warrant (NBW) will be sought if she will come with an excuse. A second summon will be sent to her," he said.

Rakul Preet had been summoned along with Simone Khambatta for questioning on Wednesday, while Deepika Padukone is summoned on Friday whereas Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are summoned on Saturday. There are two FIRs in the case, and both, significantly, are related to the NCB's probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case drug angle.

