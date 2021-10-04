In a big development in the Mumbai drugs bust, the NCB has recovered more drugs from the Cordelia cruise ship which has returned from Goa on Monday morning. The ship which was raided by the NCB on Saturday evening landed back at the Mumbai cruise terminal on Monday. NCB Zonal Director, Mumbai Sameer Wankhede along with 7 other officers reached the International Cruise terminal in the metropolis to conduct further raids. Sources have revealed that narcotics have been nabbed from passengers aboard the ship. Some more passengers have been detained by the NCB and raids are still underway.

Republic TV has also learned that three peddlers from onboard the ship were identified on the cruise by officials. The three paddlers who go by the names of Mannu, Maddy, and Abbas will be taken into NCB custody today. They have been accused of supplying the seize narcotics on board the ship to accused Aryan Khan and his friends.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's son has left the NCB Office on Monday afternoon. All three arrested suspects- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha have been taken out of the NCB office. Their police custody is set to expire today. A Killa court bench on Sunday remanded Shah Rukh Khan's son and two others to police custody till October 4.

Mumbai cruise drug bust: Aryan Khan arrested

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on a cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa on Saturday evening. During the raid, the NCB seized Cocaine, Hashish, MD, and other drugs. The event organized aboard the cruise ship was found out to be a two-night rave party allegedly involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. After an eight-hour-long operation, Aryan Khan along with 7 others were detained by the NCB.

Republic Media network also accessed the arrest memo of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. In the memo of arrest, NCB superintendent Visha Vijay Singh said that he places Aryan Khan "s/o Shah Rukh Khan" under arrest for the involvement of consumption, sell and purchase of contraband punishable under NDPS act.