NCB Detains Brother Of Arjun Rampal’s Partner Gabriella In Goa, To Be Lodged In Prison

In a crackdown on the drug menace in the city, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has initiated action against Demetriades Agisilaos, who is a South African national and brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s partner, under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act 1988. According to the press release, PITNDPS order was issued against Agisilaos Demetriades on September 21, 2021.

NCB seeks action against Agisilaos Demetriades

However, his application against the said order was rejected by the Bombay High Court at Goa on March 28, 2022. Agisilaos, then moved an application before the Supreme Court against the order of Bombay HC. The same was rejected by SC on April 19, 2022. The detention order of Agisilaos is to be executed by the Mumbai police. Amit Ghawate, NCB Zonal director, in the press release, further informed that the team of Mumbai police executed the said order on April 21, 2022, at Goa. The team will be deposing him at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

PITNDPS Act 1988 provides for the issue of preventive Detention Orders against any person with a view to preventing him from engaging in illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. In September 2021, the police arrested four persons, including Agisilaos. The others arrested in Goa were 22-year-old Noumaan Savery, 25-year-old Siddique Ahmed and Mayur Mohnani aka Amit (22). NCB recovered hashish, LSD blots and MDMA/Ecstasy pills from the four people, who were arrested in Goa. Agisilaos was reportedly arrested by NCB for the third time in the year.

NCB had also questioned Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades, while it was probing a drug case. Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had said that the team seized a small quantity of hashish/charas from his house in North Goa. Agisilaos was produced in court, which had remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. He was first arrested by NCB while the team was probing a drug case after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Image: Instagram/@gabriellademetriades