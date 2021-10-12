'NCB Diverting Focus From Sushant Singh Rajput Case': SSR Family Lawyer Wants CBI Update

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues to widen its crackdown on the alleged Bollywood drugs cartel, bringing several celebrities under its radar, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has accused the agency of diverting people's attention from the SSR case.

Amid growing buzz over the Mumbai cruise drugs case that involves actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, the lawyer stated that the NCB was 'successful' in diverting attention from Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The 'Chhichhore' actor was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14 last year after which the NCB had launched an investigation into the alleged drug use in the film industry based on some WhatsApp chats. After over a year since the untimely demise of the actor, more arrests are being made by the investigating agency.

As developments take place in the high-profile Cordelia cruise drugs case, senior advocate Vikas Singh demanded an immediate response from the Central Bureau of Investigation on the progress made in the SSR case so far.

Narcotics control bureau was successful in diverting attention of the people from the SSR case. I demand immediate response of the CBI on what they have done so far. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) October 12, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Developments so far

In March 2021, the NCB had filed a 12,000-page charge-sheet in the actor's death case and listed 33 witnesses in-all including the late Sushant's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It had recorded the statements of over 200 witnesses.

Rhea Chakraborty and many other members of Sushant's staff like Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, had been arrested in connection with the case. They are out on bail now.

Apart from the NCB, two other agencies are involved with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The CBI has been probing the case for a year now. On the actor's first death anniversary, the CBI asserted that the investigation was in progress and that no angle had been ruled out. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate probed the financial cheating allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and the others.

Many other top celebrities of the film industry have been questioned in connection with their involvement in a drug cartel. Not just the drug case linked to SSR's death, the NCB is probing many other celebrities from the film industry linked to other cases linked to drug rackets.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

Recently on October 3, the NCB busted a high-profile party on a cruise ship that was en route from Mumbai to Goa. The party allegedly involving celebrities, including Aryan Khan, was apprehended by the NCB after an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including SRK's son, were detained.

So far, the NCB has arrested 20 people including foreign nationals. Aryan Khan is currently in 14-days of judicial custody. His bail hearing is slated for October 13.