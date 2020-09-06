NCB Gets Dipesh Sawant's Custody Till Sept 9; Lawyer Mounts 'he Was An Employee' Defence

In a massive development, a Mumbai court on Sunday sent Sushant's former staffer Dipesh Sawant to NCB custody for three days until September 9.

Dipesh now joins Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid and Basit who are also in the NCB's custody. Dipesh Sawant was arrested on Saturday. As per sources, Dipesh’s statements were contradictory to those of the others involved, a major reason why he has been arrested. Dipesh Sawant would now be confronted with the statements of the other accused to check for contradictions.

Dipesh Sawant's advocate Rajendra Rathod said that his client's kin were unaware that he was in the NCB custody since September 4 and that he should have been produced in the court within 24 hours, He said that a petition has been filed in the regarding the same and that the court has asked for the NCB's reply. Further, he said that Dipesh was just an employee and that he only followed the instructions given to him. Dipesh Sawant's advocate confirmed that he has been arrested under Section 29 of the NDPS Act.

His lawyer's remarks regarding Dipesh Sawant's family not knowing he was in NCB custody come as a surprise given that he has been involved in questioning by the CBI since the latter agency began its probe.

Dipesh & Miranda spill the beans

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Rhea Chakraborty in the probe related to the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources have informed about the line of questioning that will be followed by the central agency. The agency will question Rhea on 70 allegedly deleted WhatsApp chats as well as a March 15 drug chat that she allegedly had with her brother Showik - who is now in NCB custody. Amit Gawate, Joint director of NCB, briefed media on Sunday and said that Rhea will be cross-examined on the basis of statements by the other accused.

ED has analysed WhatsApp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming marijuana and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Rajput's coffee in November 2019 and similar such conversations about procuring drugs illegally in March 2017 and April 2020.

The NCB sources also said that Rhea Chakraborty will face the heat of investigation as she will be asked about the alleged confession of Showik Chakraborty in which he had said that Rhea told her to procure drugs. Moreover, as per sources, Rhea will also be questioned on Pawna parties at Sushant's farmhouse and all the influential people who attended it, with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda allegedly spilling the beans on big names who attended said parties and also those who consumed drugs.

NCB's probe in Sushant's case

NCB has so far arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra. NCB had registered case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), to probe into the drug angle of the case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed over relevant documents regarding the same.

A five-member team of NCB will question Rhea, with the agency's Deputy Director himself likely to be present at the time of questioning along with the team.

NCB will take a statement from Rhea on all those angles and points where they feel that Dipesh Showik and Samuel Miranda's statements don't match. A list of 28 drug peddlers has been found in the data search of those arrested, and the line of questioning is likely to be on the supply of banned drugs further from Rhea to others.

As per sources the agency has evidence that drugs were being supplied to several high profile individuals and the agency is trying to pinpoint this drug distribution, sources said.

