Rhea's Bail Plea Rejected: 'NCB Has Done Its Homework,' Says Senior Adv Swapnil Kothari

In a recent development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court. The court also rejected the bail plea of others who were arrested in the NCB probe investigating the drug nexus connected to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea's advocate Satish Maneshinde has said that they will move the Bombay High Court next week to seek bail. Speaking with Republic TV over the developments, senior lawyer Swapnil Kothari has said that he is not surprised on the verdict.

"I was completely expecting this order, it doesn't come as a surprise at all. The NCB must have done its homework before presenting the case," he said.

He also expressed his opinion over Rhea's next move of approaching the Bombay High Court, saying that it will not make a difference.

"They have a right to go, they will go to the Bombay High Court, that's fine. I don't think that they will succeed at all. All their pleas will be rejected in my opinion. They can go all the way up to Supreme Court, but I think it will be a waste of time," he added.

When asked if Rhea will place a different line of arguments while presenting her case in Bombay High Court, Kothari said that she doesn't have any substantial argument to put forward besides stating that she will not tamper with evidence and will comply with the proceedings of the investigation.

The NCB has charged Rhea under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 after confronting her with her brother and co-accused Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant. During the course of the interrogation, sources said, she revealed that she procured drugs but alleged that she did it for Sushant Singh.

Rhea in her bail plea claimed innocence and stated that she has been falsely implicated. Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. The bail plea alleged that she was interrogated from September 6 to 8 in the absence of any female constable or officer, calling it a violation of a Supreme Court directive. Advocate Maneshinde has said they will move the Bombay High Court after receiving the order copy of bail plea rejection by the sessions court.

