NCB Issues First Remarks After Raids On Rhea Chakraborty & Samuel Miranda In Sushant Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the 'drug' angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Friday raided the residence of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda. Issuing its first response on the raids which are underway, the NCB said that House search at Showik’s place and Miranda is being conducted under the provisions of NDPS Act in the case registered at Mumbai Zonal Unit. The NCB also said that there are no issues in the house search and everything is smooth. The NCB also searched Rhea Chakraborty's car in the parking area, mobile and her laptop, sources said.

Case registered against Rhea under NDPS Act

The NCB had last week registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27, which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and Section 29, which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

Maharashtra: Officers of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reach the residence of #RheaChakraborty in Mumbai. An officer (in pic 4) says, "It's just a procedural matter. That is what we are following. It is being done at Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house." https://t.co/2qMW4jyDqK pic.twitter.com/307I6bqZCn — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Meanwhile, the Esplanade Court on Thursday sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested in a case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) custody till September 9. Vilatra was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who has been nabbed in the actor's death case.

#RheaRaided | Republic TV's teams reporting from outside both Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda's residence. All #BREAKING updates here -https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/JlpkaYEWwM — Republic (@republic) September 4, 2020

Rhea's chat with brother Showik accessed

Republic TV on Thursday, accessed a WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty from 15th March 2020, where the siblings are seeing discussing 'buds' (marijuana). In a private WhatsApp group — including Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant — the conversation indicates revolving around drug procurement.

Rhea in the chat asks Showik, 'How many buds are required' and her brother replies explaining how they will procure it. The role of Rhea's brother Showik and his purported links with the people nabbed by the NCB is under the scanner of the agency and he and Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda are expected to be summoned for questioning soon, sources have said.

'ED reports nail the criminal gang'

Earlier, Sushant's family had shared note by the Enforcement Directorate in the case. The note shared by the family on Twitter, shows the ED naming Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput's photographer - Dipesh Sawant, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha, Simone Khambatta and Gaurav Arya. The family alleges that the ED has 'nailed the criminal gang that killed Sushant'.

ED’s report nails the criminal gang that killed #SushantSinghRajput. The thugs are deep into drug-paddling, hostage-taking and extortion! #Unitedforjustice pic.twitter.com/XdMcGTWpUb — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 27, 2020

(With agency inputs)

