NCB Issues First Response After Summoning Rhea Chakraborty; Dipesh Taken Out From Office

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told the media that Rhea Chakraborty would join the investigation 'respecting the summons' issued by the agency on Sunday, in his statement to media upon return from her residence.

The NCB team, headed by Sameer Wankhede, issued a summons to Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday and asked her to join the investigation 'without any exceptions' latest by 11 am.

Summons to Rhea Chakraborty were issued after she was named by her brother Showik while being interrogated by the NCB as the agency deepened the probe into the drug nexus associated with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. As per sources, she will come by her own car at 10:30 am and has sought protection from the Mumbai police.

Meanwhile, Dipesh Sawant has been taken from the NCB's office for a medical examination. He will be produced in court subsequent to that where his custody will be sought.

NCB summons Rhea

In the most explosive development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has on Sunday morning summoned Rhea Chakraborty in its drug cartel probe. The NCB team along Mumbai Police personnel arrived at Rhea's residence to serve the summons to accused number one in the Sushant's death case. An official said that Rhea Chakraborty may join the investigation on her own, or go along with the NCB team, though her presence in the probe on Sunday itself is a must and there will be no exceptions. The time given to Rhea to appear before the NCB is 11 AM. Rhea Chakraborty will be grilled on her alleged role in the drug angle that has unfolded following Sushant's death, in which her brother Showik has already been arrested.

Showik, Miranda in NCB's custody

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have been sent to 4-day custody. A Mumbai court has given the custody of both to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9. Alleged drug peddler Kaizan was also sent to 14 days of judicial custody, but was granted bail on a surety of Rs 10,000.

Showik Chakraborty has allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources.

