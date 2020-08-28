NCB Likely To Summon Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda & More; 4 Brought To Office

Following the disclosure of a drug nexus around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has filed a case in the matter is likely to send summons to Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and Jaya Saha on Friday, sources have told Republic.

The NCB is also likely to summon Gaurav Arya - the alleged drug dealer who found a mention in Rhea's chats accessed by Republic earlier. He is said to have had a role to play as well. Also on Friday morning, the agency brought in four people to their office with their faces covered.

Besides, sources said that an NCB team from the Mumbai unit is already camping at Goa and has Gaurav Arya under their scanner. Rave parties in Goa and Mumbai are also on the NCB's radar and the unit may make the guests of these parties as it's approvers in this case.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which broke the narcotics angle in the case, amid its probe into any financial irregularities grilled Showik multiple times for hours. Officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to the list of 20 people.

CBI to quiz Showik Chakraborty

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik along with Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj will be questioned by the CBI at the DRDO guesthouse on Friday, sources told Republic TV. On Thursday, Showik Pithani, Neeraj, and Keshav Bachner were grilled by the CBI for over 14 hours at the CBI's DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

Rhea-drugs nexus

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has analysed WhatsApp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming 'weed' and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017.

It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Jaya Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Rajput's coffee in November 2019 and similar such conversations about procuring weed illegally in March 2017 and April 2020. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has already registered a case and will conduct an investigation into the matter. All the WhatsApp chats have been accessed by Republic.

