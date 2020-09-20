NCB Nabs Drug Supplier Rahil Vishram; Alleges Links With Bollywood A-listers

In a major crackdown amid the Bollywood drug nexus, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now nabbed another drug supplier name Rahil Vishram. NCB feels that he is the key link to the big fish in the industry as Vishram is said to have links with the A-listers of Bollywood.

The arrests by NCB comes at the backdrop of drug link in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and is also in reference to a party that had allegedly taken place where Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebrities were present. A video had emerged from the party over which a debate on drugs was triggered.

According to sources, Vishram is also known as 'Sam uncle' among the industry. He has been kept under custody till Monday. NCB has now launched a manhunt to nab Rahil's boss.

NCB Arrests 5 People Linked To Sushant's Case

NCB on Thursday arrested five individuals in connection with the drug angle linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The agency reportedly recovered a significant amount of cannabis and cash from them. A number of drug dealers were named during the interrogation on Thursday, after which the agency carried out multiple raids and arrested those found with banned products in their possession.

Ankush Arenja (29) of Powai, who was arrested during raids on Thursday, revealed in his statement that he was supplied cannabis by one Rahil Rafat Vishra. Upon conducting raids, a total of 928 gms of drugs and Rs. 4,36,000/- cash were seized from Rahil Rafat Vishra’s house.

Viral Video from Karan Johar's party

In July last year, Karan Johar had hosted a Saturday night party, a video of which went viral. Those seen in the clip were Deepika, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji, and Ranbir Kapoor.

The video which was being recorded by Karan Johar began with Deepika posing with director Shakun Batra (Kapoor and Sons fame), followed by Malaika's wink, to Karan zooming on Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor who is seen talking to Shahid Kapoor. Karan's camera then focuses on Varun Dhawan who is busy chatting with Zoya Akhtar. The camera then shifts to Vicky Kaushal who instantly rubs his nose and Karan pans the camera to director Ayan Mukerji who is seen hiding something behind him. The video ends with Ranbir Kapoor asking 'What is Karan recording' and Mira Rajput waving at the camera. The topic of what is visible either on or below the table had become a matter of some debate, with some opining that it was the mere reflection of light whereas others claimed it appeared to be a pattern of a white substance.

