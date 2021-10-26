In an affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court, the Narcotics Control Bureau opposed the bail petition of Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. Referring to the contents of the purported affidavit filed by witness Prabhakar Sail dated October 23, it submitted that attempts were being made to tamper with the ongoing investigation with a "malafide attempt" to derail the same. Sail who is one of NCB's independent witnesses claimed to have overheard a conversation involving KP Gosavi in which Rs.25 crore was demanded to let off Aryan Khan. Out of this, Rs.8 crore was allegedly supposed to be given to Wankhede.

"Such a document has not been filed in any proceeding before any court despite the fact that the matter is subjudice before this Hon'ble Sessions court and this Hon'ble court. Curiously, the same have been clandestinely distributed and widely publicised in the media. Significantly, such purported affidavit clearly names one Pooja Dadlani, Manager connected to this applicant. It so appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witness when the investigation is ongoing, such interference at the stage of investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed," the NCB affidavit stated.

It added that all persons arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case are inextricably linked with each other as far as their acts and offences under the NDPS Act are concerned. While acknowledging that there is either no recovery or recovery of a small quantity of drugs from the accused persons, the NCB held that their conspiracy in the commission of offences forms the basis of its probe. Alleging that there are WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan with foreign nationals with respect to procurement, sale, consumption and supply of drugs, the central agency mentioned that it needs time to approach the concerned foreign agency.

The affidavit added, "If the present applicant is granted bail at this stage, there is very much likelihood of the applicant effecting the investigation and also influencing the witnesses and tampering with the evidence. Hence, Respondent submit that it is not possible to dissect this Applicant from the larger controversy, common thread and drug network which is under investigation. In the facts and circumstances above, it is respectfully prayed that the bail application of the present applicant, being devoid of merit, be dismissed."

Aryan Khan remanded to judicial custody

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was among 8 persons who were arrested on October 3 after a team led by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided the Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai. During the operation that was carried out on the basis of specific information, the NCB officers seized 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of Mephedrone, 21 grams of Charas, 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs.1,33,000. They have been charged under Sections 8(c) r/w 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Mumbai’s Esplanade Court initially remanded them to NCB custody until October 4 and then till October 7. While they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days thereafter, a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Mumbai denied bail to Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 8. While Judge VV Patil of the special NDPS court rejected their bail pleas on October 20, their judicial custody was extended to October 30.

NDPS court rejects bail plea

While acknowledging that nothing was found in the possession of Aryan Khan, the NDPS court referred to his and Merchant's admission in their "voluntary statements" that they were carrying the drugs for consumption and enjoyment. Citing a verdict of the Supreme Court, it held that both Khan and Merchant were in "conscious possession" of drugs. Additionally, it accepted the argument of the Additional Solicitor General that the role of the accused cannot be segregated as they are a part of a large drug network.

Most importantly, the court observed, "During course of argument, WhatsApp chats were shown to the Court. Perusal of WhatsApp chats reveal that there are chats of applicant/accused no.1 (Aryan Khan) about drugs with unknown persons. There is also reference of bulk quantity and hard drug in the chats. There is prima facie material showing that the applicant/accused no.1 was in contact with persons dealing in prohibited narcotic substances as alleged by the prosecution."

Revealing that Aryan Khan hadn't disclosed the names of the drug dealers based abroad during his interrogation, it expressed apprehension that the former might tamper with the evidence if he is released on bail. Pointing out that the WhatsApp chats prima facie reveal that Khan is dealing with illicit drug activities on a regular basis, the court concluded that this is not a fit case for granting bail. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has agreed to hear the bail petition of Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha on Tuesday, October 26.