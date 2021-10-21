The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted raids at a Bollywood actor Ananya Panday residence in Mumbai's Bandra area as the investigation continues in the drugs case. According to sources, the raid took at the actor's Pali Hill residence in Bandra. The anti-drug agency has widened its investigation and is carrying out the probe with more scrutiny after it recently busted a high-profile cruise party in Mumbai.

After the raid which was being carried out by the NCB team led by VV Singh, Ananya Panday was summoned by the agency. In addition, sources have also informed that more Bollywood personalities are under the NCB's scanner as their names have emerged in the investigation.

Aryan Khan Case: Bombay HC to hear bail plea on October 26

In a major development, the Bombay High Court will hear the bail petition of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Tuesday, October 26. This comes after bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were rejected by the Special NDPS Court on Wednesday. Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde pointed out that no drugs were recovered from his client and that there was no evidence against him. While he requested the matter to be heard on Friday or Monday, October 25, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh stated that he hadn't been served a copy of the petition. Thereafter, the HC adjourned the matter. Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan met his son at the Arthur Road Jail.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.