NCB Raids Rhea Chakraborty's House Amid Drug Angle In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

In a massive update on Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence who is accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after the development, NCB also raided Samuel Miranda's residence. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) entered the fray in the Sushant death case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed them that they have evidence of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly dealing in narcotics. The agency has apprehended drug dealers who were allegedly in contact with Rhea's brother Showik.

Rhea's chat with brother Showik accessed

Republic TV on Thursday, accessed a WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty from 15th March 2020, where the siblings are seeing discussing 'buds' (marijuana). In a private WhatsApp group — including Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant — the conversation indicates revolving around drug procurement.

Rhea in the chat asks Showik, 'How many buds are required' and her brother replies explaining how they will procure it. The role of Rhea's brother Showik and his purported links with the people nabbed by the NCB is under the scanner of the agency and he and Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda are expected to be summoned for questioning soon, sources have said.

Showik's drug chats come to the fore

Republic TV has already reported that the NCB on Wednesday arrested an alleged drug dealer named Zaid who has revealed the name of another person named Basit who was in contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. Earlier, the sources said had said that Zaid knew Showik and supplied drugs to him but as per the latest inputs, Basit was a middleman and has also been detained.

Moreover, in a big revelation, Showik's CDRs and chats have also come to the fore and NCB sources have confirmed that the agency has found strong evidence of how he was in touch with drug peddlers. It was Showik who introduced Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda to the drug peddlers, CDR and chats show, as per sources who added that after achieving this major breakthrough in the case, the NCB will soon summon Rhea and Showik for questioning.

NCB sources added that Showik had sought the purchase of 5 grams of drugs for Rs 10,000 via Samuel Miranda and cell tower data showed Miranda being within 125m of the drug dealer consequent to this. The NCB also submitted a list of 18 persons allegedly involved in the drug nexus to the Mumbai Police. Of these, four are said to be 'big names', including one actor, one filmmaker and two politicians.

