HUGE: NCB Also Raids Samuel Miranda's House Along With Rhea's Amid Sushant Case Drug Angle

In a massive development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday raided Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda's residence along with simultaneous raids at prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's Juhu residence on Friday morning. NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra is also present at Rhea's residence.

The NCB had joined the investigation to probe a possible drug nexus after the ED had unearthed chats involving Rhea and her brother Showik with the mention of marijuana 'buds'. In a private WhatsApp group — including Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant — the conversation indicates revolving around drug procurement.

ED had analysed Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Rhea and Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Sushant's coffee in November 2019 and similar such conversations about procuring weed illegally in March 2017 and April 2020.

Sushant case: NCB nabs another suspect

The NCB was questioning another person, suspected to be a drug trafficker, in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, officials said on Thursday.

The man whose identity has not been revealed is allegedly linked to Basit Parihar who has been arrested by the federal anti-narcotics agency in this case. The NCB on Thursday was to seek 10-day custody of alleged drug dealers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar arrested in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources had informed Republic Media Network.

The ED had also summoned Rhea's father Indrajit in connection with the money laundering case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. The deceased actor's family took to Twitter to share ED's note in the case. The note shared by the family on Twitter, shows the ED naming Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput's photographer - Dipesh Sawant, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha, Simone Khambatta and Gaurav Arya. The family alleges that the ED has 'nailed the criminal gang that killed Sushant'.

