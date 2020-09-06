Rhea Being Grilled, List Of 28 Drug Peddlers Recovered By NCB From Previous Arrests

As a five-member team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) prepares to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty on the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the agency is also ready with a list of 28 drug peddlers who may have been involved in drug dealings with Rhea.

This list of drug peddlers was obtained by the NCB from the data records of previously arrested individuals on charges of dealing with banned substances in Mumbai. The agency will take Rhea’s statements on all drug-related angles and points where they feel that the statements of Dipesh Sawant, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda’s do not match.

As per sources the agency has evidence that drugs were being supplied to several high-profile individuals and the agency is trying to pinpoint this drug distribution, sources said. The line of questioning will be on the supply of banned drugs from Rhea to other individuals. NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra will also be present at the time of grilling.

The NCB has so far arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra.

The NCB had arrested Sushant’s staff Dipesh Sawant late Saturday after his statements allegedly contradicted the statements of others in the NCB custody and has got his remand till September 9. Rhea Chakraborty has reached the NCB office after her own summons were issued on Sunday.

Rhea Chakraborty summoned

On Sunday, the NCB summoned Rhea Chakraborty in its drug cartel probe. The NCB team along Mumbai Police personnel arrived at Rhea's residence to serve the summons to accused number one in the Sushant's death case. Joint Director of NCB Sameer Wankhede said that Rhea's presence in the probe on Sunday is a must and there will be no exceptions. The time given to Rhea to appear before the NCB was 11 am though she arrived one hour late. She is being grilled by a 5-strong team.

